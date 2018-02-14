Love in the air at CVG this Valentine's Day

Love was in the air this Valentine’s Day at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), and it came in the form of kisses and miniature-therapy horses.

CVG surprised passengers with a kissing booth and a visit from Seven Oaks’ miniature-therapy horses.

Passengers got free hugs from the popular therapy horses and received Hershey kisses and Valentines from the booth.

The horses visit the airport a few times each month to help passengers with last-minute jitters.

