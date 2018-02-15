Holder to headline Democratic Party dinner in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Democratic Party says former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder will be the featured speaker at its annual legacy dinner in April.
Chairman David Pepper announced the appearance Wednesday.
Holder leads the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. The group is seeking to influence races in Ohio and 10 other states that it views as key to redistricting reform, including nine governor's races, 18 legislative chambers, two ballot initiatives and two down-ballot races.
The group considers this year's election cycle critical because it's the first whose winners will participate in drawing congressional maps for the decade starting in 2021. Politically gerrymandered maps have been blamed for partisanship, gridlock and incivility in Washington.
Holder's group is working to raise $30 million with the help of former President Barack Obama.
