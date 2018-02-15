Ohio school adopts measures to rid school grounds of geese

NILES, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio school district is working with the state to relocate numerous geese calling the area around a high school home.
Niles schools in northeast Ohio and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will begin using a noisemaker Friday to startle the birds around McKinley High School.
The Vindicator reports that this spring the district will build a barrier and add landscaping to discourage the birds from coming onto school property.
The school district says the geese are aggressive and litter the area with feces, an ongoing problem for decades.
Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com
