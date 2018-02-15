'Dreamers' left in limbo as Senate rejects immigration bills

The actress has claimed that she and Trump had sex once and then carried on a subsequent yearslong platonic relationship, but she has also, through a lawyer, denied the two had an affair.Full Story >
The actress has claimed that she and Trump had sex once and then carried on a subsequent yearslong platonic relationship, but she has also, through a lawyer, denied the two had an affair.Full Story >
"I am totally opposed to domestic violence and everybody here knows that," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "I am totally opposed to domestic violence of any kind. Everyone knows that, and it almost wouldn't even have to be said. So now you hear it, but you all know it."Full Story >
"I am totally opposed to domestic violence and everybody here knows that," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "I am totally opposed to domestic violence of any kind. Everyone knows that, and it almost wouldn't even have to be said. So now you hear it, but you all know it."Full Story >
The proposal would grant a 10- to 12-year route to citizenship for 1.8 million Dreamers and provide $25 billion over a decade for a wall and other border security measures.Full Story >
The proposal would grant a 10- to 12-year route to citizenship for 1.8 million Dreamers and provide $25 billion over a decade for a wall and other border security measures.Full Story >
It's deadline day in Pennsylvania's gerrymandering case for Gov. Tom Wolf and others to submit maps of new congressional district boundaries that they want the state Supreme Court to adopt.Full Story >
It's deadline day in Pennsylvania's gerrymandering case for Gov. Tom Wolf and others to submit maps of new congressional district boundaries that they want the state Supreme Court to adopt.Full Story >
Visitors to a new attraction opening in New York City can learn about the elements of spying, its history and find out what kind of spy they could beFull Story >
Visitors to a new attraction opening in New York City can learn about the elements of spying, its history and find out what kind of spy they could beFull Story >
Authorities say 19-year-old suspect in deadly rampage was expelled from school where attack occurred; students say he was in a fight before expulsionFull Story >
Authorities say 19-year-old suspect in deadly rampage was expelled from school where attack occurred; students say he was in a fight before expulsionFull Story >
Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords says Florida school shooting should stir Congress to pass more gun-control legislationFull Story >
Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords says Florida school shooting should stir Congress to pass more gun-control legislationFull Story >
A sheriff says 12 of the 17 dead in Florida high school shooting attack were found in buildingFull Story >
A sheriff says 12 of the 17 dead in Florida high school shooting attack were found in buildingFull Story >
Man says he watched officers arrest the suspect in shooting at Florida high school, where authorities are reporting numerous deathsFull Story >
Man says he watched officers arrest the suspect in shooting at Florida high school, where authorities are reporting numerous deathsFull Story >
Melania Trump has brought some Valentine's Day cheer to children receiving medical treatment at a private facility on the campus of the National Institutes of HealthFull Story >
Melania Trump has brought some Valentine's Day cheer to children receiving medical treatment at a private facility on the campus of the National Institutes of HealthFull Story >
Parents describe scene of chaos as children rush out of Florida high school in frantic minutes after shootingFull Story >
Parents describe scene of chaos as children rush out of Florida high school in frantic minutes after shootingFull Story >
President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wivesFull Story >
President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wivesFull Story >
President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wivesFull Story >
President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wivesFull Story >
President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wivesFull Story >
President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wivesFull Story >