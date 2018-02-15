Father charged with homicide after son dies from diabetes

Bryden Glazner, 15, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2014 and died from it three years later. (Source: Glazner Family/WAOW/CNN)

WAUSAU, WI (WAOW/CNN) – Officials say the father of a 15-year-old in Wisconsin failed to properly manage and treat his son’s diabetes, which led to the teenager’s death six months ago.

Robert Glazner, 49, was charged Wednesday with second-degree reckless homicide. He faces up to 25 years in prison if found guilty.

The man's son, 15-year-old Bryden, died Aug. 4, 2017, after vomiting the night before.

Officials say his father did not ensure the boy was checking his insulin levels, and the last sugar reading was done two days before he died.

Bryden’s grandmother found the 15-year-old’s lifeless body at his home.

Bryden was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2014. Authorities say his father was resistant to being educated on how to treat the disease.

Glazner told a nurse she had “no right to advise him that he needed to attend diabetes education” and that only a judge could do that, according to the criminal complaint.

On March 17, 2016, Glazner promised a social worker the condition was being managed.

Glazner’s attorney says the state's case is not strong, and the father was actively involved in managing his son's diabetes.

Friends remember Bryden as a kindhearted jokester and mourn his loss.

"It was an instant punch in the throat. It knocked the wind out of me. I was honestly frozen in shock,” Skyler Stieber said. "He was such a great friend that I miss him every day."

Glazner is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. He is due back in court next week.

