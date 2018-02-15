Radio host loses job after sexual comments on teen Olympian

Tongan cross-country skier Pita Taufatofua jokes that he has two immediate goals when he competes in his first Olympic event on Friday _ don't hit a tree and finish before they turn the lights off.

Meghan Agosta and Sara Nurse each scored in the second period, and defending gold medalist Canada clinched the top spot in pool play by edging the United States 2-1 in an early Olympic showdown between the dominant powers in women's hockey.

Canadian women take 1st Olympic showdown against US 2-1

Coming into the Pyeongchang Olympics, there was talk about Shiffrin possibly chasing after five medals.

Delays done, Shiffrin wins Olympic GS gold; best event next

Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot rallied from fourth with a flawless free skate to win the pairs gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File). In this Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Chloe Kim, of the United States, smiles during the women's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A San Francisco Bay Area radio station has fired one of its hosts for sexual comments he made about 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim on another station.

Program director Jeremiah Crowe of KNBR-AM said in a statement Wednesday that host Patrick Connor has been fired.

On Tuesday, on the Barstool Sports network on SiriusXM, Connor called Kim "fine as hell" along with more vulgar sexual comments, then said "the countdown is on" until Kim's 18th birthday.

Connor apologized on Twitter, calling his comments "inappropriate."

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, without referring directly to Connor, said on Twitter that his network sometimes misses the mark with humor, but "crybabies" will not dictate its actions.

Kim, of Torrance, California, won gold in Women's Halfpipe Tuesday at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

