17-year-old helps revive track coach suffering heart attack

TWINSBURG, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio teen has helped save a track coach who suffered a massive heart attack at a local fitness center.
Twinsburg Assistant Track Coach Chuck Glover tells WJW-TV he had just put weights on the floor at the Twinsburg Fitness Center in October when he collapsed. He says he had close to 100 percent blockage in a main artery.
Nicole Fruscella, a lifeguard at the facility, was called to the scene and asked to bring an automated external defibrillator. The 17-year-old says while she was trained to use an AED, she had never used it to give someone aid before.
Fruscella gave Glover a shock before paramedics took him to a hospital.
Glover now says he had an angel on his shoulder that day, and her name is Nicole.
Information from: WJW-TV, http://www.fox8.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
