Officer charged with stopping her vehicle from being towed

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities say a Cleveland police officer who owed more than $1,500 in unpaid parking tickets is facing charges for stopping another officer from having her vehicle towed.
Cleveland police say an officer conducting traffic enforcement Monday found Officer Angela Gaston's car had $1,520 in unpaid parking tickets.
The officer tried to have Gaston's vehicle towed, but police say she ignored the officer's orders and drove away. An arrest warrant was issued for Gaston, who later turned herself in.
Gaston has been charged with obstructing official business, having an expired license and failure to comply.
She will remain on restricted duty pending the outcome of the charges.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
