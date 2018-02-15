Trump offers words of comfort as school shooting victims ID'd

In the case of an active shooter, there are steps to take to improve your chances of survival.

What to do if there's an active shooter

The shooting in Las Vegas is the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in U.S. history.

The White House says President Donald Trump will address the nation about the Florida school shooting at 11 a.m. EST.

A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a Florida high school posted "very, very disturbing" material on social media before the deadly shooting rampage.

A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.

Nikolas Cruz is in Broward County, FL, jail, accused of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Source: Broward County Sheriff)

Chris Hixon, the school's athletic director, was among the dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday. (Source: CNN)

Parents wait for news after reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

Suspected shooter, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was expelled from the school in 2017 for disciplinary reasons. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

Anxious family members wait for news of students as two people embrace, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

PARKLAND, FL (RNN) – President Donald Trump spoke of sorrow in a news conference Thursday addressing a deadly school shooting that killed 17 on Wednesday.

He spoke briefly about the violence at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.

"Yesterday a school filled with innocent students and teachers became the scene of terrible violence and evil," he said.

"To every parent, teacher and child who is hurting so badly: we are here for you, whatever you need, whatever we can do to ease your pain," Trump said.

He also said the administration is working closely with authorities to investigate the shooting, and said they are going to look at what they can do to address mental health.

He addressed children and those who feel "lost, confused or scared: I want you to know that you are never alone and you never will be. You have people who care about you, who love you, and who will do anything at all to protect you."

He encouraged those who need help to turn to a teacher, police officer or faith leader.

"Let us come together as a nation, wipe away the tears and strive for a better tomorrow," he said.

Trump didn't address gun control in his brief remarks and ignored a question about it as he left the podium.

Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the mass shooting, will make his first court appearance Thursday, where he will be charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

The leader of a separatist group Republic of Florida, Jordan Jereb, said that Cruz was a member and participated in paramilitary drills, but that the group didn't have anything to do with the attack.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, in a 2014 Intelligence Report, described the Republic of Florida "as a would-be militia made up of kids barely old enough to buy guns."

FBI agent-in-charge Robert Lasky said in a news conference Thursday that agents investigated suspicious YouTube comments from someone with the same name as alleged school shooterCruz, 19.

"The comment simply said 'I'm going to be a professional school shooter," he said, but there was no specific threat made and they couldn't identify the user beyond that.

Among those killed were an assistant football coach and security guard, who used his last moments to save lives.

The Twitter account for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football team posted that Aaron Feis and athletic director Chris Hixon were two of the 17 people who died when a former student attacked their school.

"He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories," the football program said on Twitter.

Feis was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery, but died from his injuries. The coach's death was confirmed by Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, the Miami Herald reported.

He graduated from Stoneman Douglas in 1999, and worked mainly with the junior varsity football team. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie paid tribute to Feis and Hixon: "Unfortunately, those two heroes gave their lives for our kids."

"Everyone loved him. Shame he had to go like this. Always gave his all to making us better. Definitely learned a lot from him," sophomore Douglas lineman Gage Gaynor told the Miami Herald.

Israel knew Feis personally, having coached with him, and Feis coached his kids. He predicted "2,000 kids" will go to Feis' funeral.

"He did it protecting others, I can guarantee that," Israel said.

The Broward Education Foundation has set up a GoFundMe for the victims, which is already halfway toward its goal of $300,000.

In a news conference, Gov. Rick Scott said he wants the legislature in Tallahassee to look into measures keeping weapons from those with mental illnesses.

"How do we make sure that individuals with mental illnesses cannot touch a gun?" he said. He also wants the legislator to address school safety.

"The violence has to stop. We cannot lose another child in this country to violence in a school," Scott said.

Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie said that family and students are calling for a conversation on "sensible gun control" to combat gun violence.

"Our students are asking for that conversation. I hope we can get it done in this generation. And if we can't, they will," he said.

Runcie also called for more resources in the school district to help those who are mentally ill.

In the deadly school shooting, Cruz, a former student, allegedly set off fire alarms at the school about 10 minutes before dismissal time and then opened fire as students and faculty filed into common areas, thinking it was a drill.

It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3 — MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018

Police arrested Cruz without incident after the shooting about a mile away from the scene.

Israel said they believe they know where the gun was purchased.

Orphaned late last year when his mother died from the flu, he was expelled from the school in 2017 for disciplinary reasons. Cruz was abusive towards his ex-girlfriend and fought with her new boyfriend.

He allegedly used an AR-15-style weapon to shoot adults and students at the school and was found with several magazines on him.

Twelve of the victims were shot inside the building, two were shot outside and one was killed on the road next to the school, Israel said.

Two victims died at a hospital. Fifteen others were wounded in the attack and taken to area hospitals.

Authorities identified Cruz after watching school security video. He was arrested in a nearby neighborhood in Coral Springs, FL.

Stoneman Douglas High will be closed for the remainder of the week, Runcie said. Counselors will be available for students and teachers beginning Thursday morning.

He said the suspect was enrolled at a school in the school system at the time of the shooting.

Supt. @RobertwRuncie shares a message regarding this tragedy. He explains, “Today is a heartbreaking day across our community. We are all hurting for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School victims, families and community.” Read the entire message: https://t.co/QyZmo5EafW — Broward Schools (@browardschools) February 15, 2018

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the state of Florida is prepared to pay for the funerals of all the deceased victims and pay for counseling for all the survivors.

Deputies responded to the scene after shots were reported around the school’s dismissal time of 3 p.m. ET. Students told media that they heard the fire alarm go off about 10 minutes before school let out.

The students then fled back inside the building as the shooting began, while others ran to nearby businesses.

Responding deputies encountered hundreds of students fleeing the school. Investigators said Cruz had concealed himself in the crowd and was among those running out.

Parents attempted to reach some of their children as police and tactical teams swept through the school, going building to building and clearing each room.

"I am sitting here in my car in this traffic jam just like, 'I wish my car could fly at the moment,'" said Simone Kuffner, whose son Shawn attends the high school.

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

Lissette Rozenblet told CNN her daughter evacuated to a nearby Walmart along with other students. Some parents said they were scared to call or text their children in case their phones were not on silent, afraid that a noise would alert the gunman to their child's presence.

A freshman at the school who also fled to the Walmart, Geovanni Vilsant, told the Miami Herald he saw at least three bodies on the ground as he fled the first floor of the building where the shooting began.

"There was blood everywhere. They weren't moving," he said.

Teacher Melissa Falkowski told CNN she managed to put 19 students in a closet when the shooting began.

I have also ordered the immediate lowering of flags statewide to honor those lost in this senseless tragedy. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 15, 2018

"We got maybe 15 to 20 steps out of the classroom, and we were told we were on 'Code Red,' and we ran back inside to the classroom and got them crouched down on the floor," she said. "And then we moved into the closet, and we were hidden in the closet."

Parkland is a city of about 30,000 people, about 15 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale, FL. The public high school has an enrollment of 3,158 students and serves grades ninth through 12th.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.