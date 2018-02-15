Sheriff: Sycamore Twp man, 34, shot multiple times in drug-relat - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Sheriff: Sycamore Twp man, 34, shot multiple times in drug-related incident

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

A 34-year-old man was shot and hospitalized overnight in what authorities are describing as a likely drug-related incident in Sycamore Township.

Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said they found Brandon Caddell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they responded to a report of shots fired in the 4500 block of Elizabeth Place just before midnight Wednesday.

Caddell was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.

Witnesses reported seeing two males and a female leaving the scene in a white vehicle, similar to a Chevrolet Malibu, shortly after the gunfire.

"Drugs are likely involved in this offense," sheriff's officials wrote in a prepared statement.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the sheriff's office Criminal Investigation Section: 513-851-6000 or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

