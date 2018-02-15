McDonald's slims down Happy Meal by banishing cheeseburgers

A Ross High School student was taken into custody Thursday morning, Principal Brian Martin said in a message sent to parents.Full Story >
A child was struck by a vehicle, seriously hurt and taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center early Thursday, Cincinnati police confirmed.Full Story >
With heavy rain expected this afternoon and evening, a Flood Watch was issued early Thursday for parts of the Tri-State.Full Story >
The southbound lanes of Turkeyfoot Road are closed after an accident involving a school bus in Edgewood, Kenton County dispatch confirms.Full Story >
The suspect, a 19-year-old former student, was arrested and is expected to appear in court Thursday.Full Story >
Visitors to a new attraction opening in New York City can learn about the elements of spying, its history and find out what kind of spy they could beFull Story >
Authorities say 19-year-old suspect in deadly rampage was expelled from school where attack occurred; students say he was in a fight before expulsionFull Story >
Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords says Florida school shooting should stir Congress to pass more gun-control legislationFull Story >
A sheriff says 12 of the 17 dead in Florida high school shooting attack were found in buildingFull Story >
Man says he watched officers arrest the suspect in shooting at Florida high school, where authorities are reporting numerous deathsFull Story >
Melania Trump has brought some Valentine's Day cheer to children receiving medical treatment at a private facility on the campus of the National Institutes of HealthFull Story >
Parents describe scene of chaos as children rush out of Florida high school in frantic minutes after shootingFull Story >
President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wivesFull Story >
