Glasgow approves needle exchange program for drug users

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) - A south-central Kentucky community has approved a needle exchange program for intravenous drug users.
The Glasgow Daily Times reports the Glasgow Common Council gave final approval Monday to a municipal order that will allow the Barren County Health Department to give drug users clean needles in exchange for dirty ones.
Councilman Wendell Honeycutt said he thinks the initiative will keep needles out of parks and playgrounds and could help prevent the spread of infectious diseases.
Councilman Freddie Norris said he was voting no because he was unsure whether providing clean syringes would provide the type of help addicts need.
After the measure passed, Barren River District Health Department Director Dennis Chaney said the program would be an opportunity to help addicts make better choices about their health.
Information from: Glasgow Daily Times, http://www.glasgowdailytimes.com
