Kentucky leases 'Stephen Foster' amphitheater to county

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - An amphitheater that has hosted the musical "The Stephen Foster Story" for 60 years has been leased to a local government in Kentucky that will make repairs to the facility.

The state said in December that the J. Dan Talbott Amphitheater in Bardstown had been closed due to structural and electrical issues. Nelson County Judge-Executive Dean Watts said the county will repair the theater to meet code requirements, allowing the musical to be performed this year.

Watts said in a news release from the state on Wednesday that after the season, the county plans to renovate the entire stage area.

The state Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said the lease, which includes no financial terms, is for five years with the option for two additional five-year terms.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.