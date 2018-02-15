Child struck, seriously hurt in Westwood

A child was struck by a vehicle, seriously hurt and taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center early Thursday, Cincinnati police confirmed.

Police and firefighters responded to the 2500 block of Montana Avenue just after 6:30 a.m.

They were called for a report of a person down in in the road. Moments later, a second report came in that the person down was a young child and a crowd was gathering.

Traffic is shut down on Montana for an "extended time frame," police said in a tweet.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and online.

Child struck in Westwood, rushed to the hospital. WATCH @FOX19 Now. pic.twitter.com/wnIJDTXN2s — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) February 15, 2018

A look at car involved in the child struck incident, severely cracked windshield. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/PEG1QDUXwp — Matthew Wood (@FOX19MattW) February 15, 2018

D3 investigating a traffic accident where a child was struck. The child has been transported by @CincyFireEMS to @CincyChildrens w/ serious injuries. Montana Ave. is currently closed. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/sHAPfAeZv3 — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) February 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.