Child struck, seriously hurt in Westwood - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Child struck, seriously hurt in Westwood

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
FOX19 NOW/Robert Guarderrama FOX19 NOW/Robert Guarderrama
FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood
FOX19 NOW FOX19 NOW
WESTWOOD, OH (FOX19) -

A child was struck by a vehicle, seriously hurt and taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center early Thursday, Cincinnati police confirmed.

Police and firefighters responded to the 2500 block of Montana Avenue just after 6:30 a.m.

They were called for a report of a person down in in the road. Moments later, a second report came in that the person down was a young child and a crowd was gathering.

Traffic is shut down on Montana for an "extended time frame," police said in a tweet.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and online.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly