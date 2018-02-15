School bus, 2 cars involved in NKY crash, 3 injured

Three people have been taken to the hospital after an accident involving a school bus and two other vehicles in Edgewood, Kenton County dispatch confirms.

The accident temporarily closed southbound lanes of Turkeyfoot Road near Edgewood Road, Officials say.

Officials say it's unclear whether the two injured were on the school bus or in one of the vehicles struck.

Vehicle crash with injuries

Extra units dispatched

Turkeyfoot Rd. & Edgewood Rd.

Edgewood, Kenton Co., KY pic.twitter.com/xrbwPLPpju — Greater Cincinnati Police & Fire Chaplain Services (@GCchaplains) February 15, 2018

