School bus, 2 cars involved in NKY crash, 3 injured

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
EDGEWOOD, KY (FOX19) -

Three people have been taken to the hospital after an accident involving a school bus and two other vehicles in Edgewood, Kenton County dispatch confirms.

The accident temporarily closed southbound lanes of Turkeyfoot Road near Edgewood Road, Officials say.

Officials say it's unclear whether the two injured were on the school bus or in one of the vehicles struck.

