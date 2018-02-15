Trump to address nation on deadly mass shooting

By CATHERINE LUCEY
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump planned to address the nation Thursday morning about the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school, the White House said.
Trump also issued a proclamation honoring the victims of the shooting at the Parkland, Florida, high school. It says, "Our nation grieves with those who have lost loved ones."
A former student opened fire Wednesday at the school with an AR-15 rifle, killing 17 people and injuring 14 more. The 19-year-old was charged Thursday morning.
Trump did not speak out immediately after the shooting. He weighed in on Twitter early Thursday, calling the suspect "mentally disturbed" and stressing it was important to "report such instances to authorities, again and again!" The president also tweeted about the shooting twice on Wednesday, expressing condolences and saying he spoke with Florida's governor.
The president has dealt before with the all-too-familiar ritual of offering consolation after horrific violence. In the wake of a Las Vegas shooting in October that killed at least 58 people, Trump spoke from the White House Diplomatic Room, calling it an "act of pure evil," and seeking to help the nation heal.
In the past, he has largely focused on mental health as a cause for mass shootings, dismissing questions about gun control.
After a shooting at a Texas church left 26 people dead in November, the president also said "mental health" was the problem, adding that "this isn't a guns situation." When he visited Las Vegas to mourn with the families of those victims, Trump called the shooter "demented" and a "very sick individual," though he added that "we'll be talking about gun laws as time goes by."
The 19-year-old suspect, Nikolas Cruz, is a troubled teenager who posted disturbing material on social media. He had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for "disciplinary reasons," Broward County, Florida, Sheriff Scott Israel said.
Mayor Beam Furr said on CNN that the shooter was getting treatment at a mental health clinic for a while, but that he hadn't been back to the clinic for more than a year.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Ross High School student was taken into custody Thursday morning, Principal Brian Martin said in a message sent to parents.Full Story >
A Ross High School student was taken into custody Thursday morning, Principal Brian Martin said in a message sent to parents.Full Story >
A child was struck by a vehicle, seriously hurt and taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center early Thursday, Cincinnati police confirmed.Full Story >
A child was struck by a vehicle, seriously hurt and taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center early Thursday, Cincinnati police confirmed.Full Story >
With heavy rain expected this afternoon and evening, a Flood Watch was issued early Thursday for parts of the Tri-State.Full Story >
With heavy rain expected this afternoon and evening, a Flood Watch was issued early Thursday for parts of the Tri-State.Full Story >
The southbound lanes of Turkeyfoot Road are closed after an accident involving a school bus in Edgewood, Kenton County dispatch confirms.Full Story >
The southbound lanes of Turkeyfoot Road are closed after an accident involving a school bus in Edgewood, Kenton County dispatch confirms.Full Story >
The suspect, a 19-year-old former student, was arrested and is expected to appear in court Thursday.Full Story >
The suspect, a 19-year-old former student, was arrested and is expected to appear in court Thursday.Full Story >
Visitors to a new attraction opening in New York City can learn about the elements of spying, its history and find out what kind of spy they could beFull Story >
Visitors to a new attraction opening in New York City can learn about the elements of spying, its history and find out what kind of spy they could beFull Story >
Authorities say 19-year-old suspect in deadly rampage was expelled from school where attack occurred; students say he was in a fight before expulsionFull Story >
Authorities say 19-year-old suspect in deadly rampage was expelled from school where attack occurred; students say he was in a fight before expulsionFull Story >
Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords says Florida school shooting should stir Congress to pass more gun-control legislationFull Story >
Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords says Florida school shooting should stir Congress to pass more gun-control legislationFull Story >
A sheriff says 12 of the 17 dead in Florida high school shooting attack were found in buildingFull Story >
A sheriff says 12 of the 17 dead in Florida high school shooting attack were found in buildingFull Story >
Man says he watched officers arrest the suspect in shooting at Florida high school, where authorities are reporting numerous deathsFull Story >
Man says he watched officers arrest the suspect in shooting at Florida high school, where authorities are reporting numerous deathsFull Story >
Melania Trump has brought some Valentine's Day cheer to children receiving medical treatment at a private facility on the campus of the National Institutes of HealthFull Story >
Melania Trump has brought some Valentine's Day cheer to children receiving medical treatment at a private facility on the campus of the National Institutes of HealthFull Story >
Parents describe scene of chaos as children rush out of Florida high school in frantic minutes after shootingFull Story >
Parents describe scene of chaos as children rush out of Florida high school in frantic minutes after shootingFull Story >
President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wivesFull Story >
President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wivesFull Story >
President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wivesFull Story >
President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wivesFull Story >
President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wivesFull Story >
President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wivesFull Story >