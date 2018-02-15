Ross student arrested after Florida shooting social media post

A Ross High School student was taken into custody Thursday morning, Principal Brian Martin said in a message sent to parents.

Martin said the student made a 'reference' on social media Wednesday night to the shooting that left 17 dead at a south Florida high school.

Ross Township police were alerted to the post and they contacted school administration, Martin said in his message.

Police arrested the student around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Martin said he met with the high school's staff and gave updates to the student body.

"Let me be clear that at this particular time we have no information to suggest that this was a credible threat. However, we always take these situations very, very seriously regardless of the intent of the student." Martin told parents.

Martin also said he wanted to 'thank and congratulate' students, parents, and community members who reached out to the Ross Township Police Department overnight.

"This is a good reminder that if you see something, hear something, or know something please say something." Martin said.

There will be a police presence at Ross High School today as a precaution, said Martin.

