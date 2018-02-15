Sheriff: Talawanda High student found with steak knife, charged

A Talawanda High School student was charged after he was found with a steak knife at school Thursday morning, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.

The male student, described by the sheriff as having special needs, was charged with illegal conveyance of weapons into school grounds, he said.

No one was hurt, he added.

A school district spokeswoman, Holly Morrish, said a student saw something in another student's bag and reported it to the principal first thing this morning.

The principal asked the student to go to the office with her and took a "household item" from the student, Morrish said.

No threat was made and classes are going on as scheduled, she added.

