Man charged after 150-mph chase on Ohio interstate

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - A man who led an Ohio state trooper on a 150-mph (241-kph) interstate pursuit has pleaded not guilty to felony charges.
Records show 38-year-old Gavin Haynes was charged Wednesday in central Ohio's Clark County with aggravated vehicular assault, receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding, escape and resisting arrest.
A state Highway Patrol trooper says in an affidavit that the chase began Tuesday night after clocking a Mercedes Benz traveling at 100 mph (161 kph) on Interstate 70.
The affidavit says Haynes sideswiped two vehicles and flipped an SUV when he pushed it into a guardrail, causing the driver minor injuries. Haynes crashed the Mercedes and fled on foot. He was found hiding under a blanket in a nearby barn and arrested.
Court records don't indicate if Haynes has an attorney.
