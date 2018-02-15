Industrial worker fatally injured in workplace accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - An official says a worker at a Kentucky industrial plant has been fatally injured.
Carbide Industries LLC Human Resources Director Heather Y. Davis said in a statement to WDRB-TV that the workplace accident occurred Thursday morning at the company's facility in Louisville. She did not identify the worker who died.
The statement says the company, which manufactures calcium carbide, is cooperating with authorities to determine how the accident happened.
Information from: WDRB-TV, http://www.fox41.com
