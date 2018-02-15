Lawsuit filed against ban on abortions due to Down syndrome

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit challenging an Ohio law prohibiting doctors from performing abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday against the state Health Department, state medical board and county prosecutors on behalf of Planned Parenthood and several individual abortion providers.

It calls the law "Ohio's latest attempt to prevent women from exercising their constitutionally protected right to an abortion."

The measure was signed by Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) in December. It makes it a fourth-degree felony for a doctor to terminate a pregnancy based on knowledge of Down syndrome, a genetic abnormality that causes developmental delays and certain medical conditions.

The law requires the state medical board to revoke the physician's license if convicted. The woman seeking the abortion is not penalized.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.