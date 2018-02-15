Abortion-rights supporters push back against gains by foes

By DAVID CRARY

AP National Writer

Abortion-rights supporters are fighting back this year as never before against gains made in the past decade by opponents.

The initiatives unfolding this year aspire to at least raise the issue of reproductive rights even in conservative states that have passed the toughest anti-abortion laws.

On Tuesday, Planned Parenthood announced an initiative of its own aimed at promoting reproductive health care initiatives in all 50 states over the coming months.

They include a bill in Maine that would allow nurse practitioners and physician's assistants to perform abortions.

And New Jersey's new Democratic governor has promised to sign a bill to restore state funding for Planned Parenthood.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.