Workers' Comp overhaul bill clears House committee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have begun their latest attempt to reshape the workers' compensation system that provides benefits to injured workers.
A Republican-backed bill that won initial committee approval Thursday was backed by business interests, but is opposed by labor groups.
A main disagreement is over placing a 15-year cap on medical benefits for some injured workers. The cap would apply to future workers deemed partially disabled. The bill would allow them to apply for extensions to their benefits.
Opponents included Louisville police officer Mike Clark. He still suffers from a 2011 back injury when a drunk driver hit him. Clark says the 15-year cap would be a hardship for workers like him.
The bill cleared the House Economic Development and Workforce Investment Committee on a party-line vote Thursday.
The legislation is House Bill 2.
