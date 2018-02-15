Jimmy Buffett announces date for Cincinnati show - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Jimmy Buffett announces date for Cincinnati show

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will make a return to Cincinnati as part of Buffett’s ‘Son of a Sailor’ tour.

Riverbend Music Center on Thursday announced that tickets for Buffett’s July 10 show will go on sale Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.

Buffett is no stranger to Cincinnatians. Throughout his career, he has played upwards of 50 shows to the Tri-State’s loyal fan base.

Buffet fans are been nicknamed "Parrotheads" - a term coined during a 1985 concert at the Timberwolf Amphitheater at Kings Island.

According to the local fan club, "Jimmy commented on all those crazy folks in the crowd wearing Hawaiian shirts and parrot hats and who keep coming back to every show. "Just like DeadHeads," Timothy B. Schmidt (who also played Bass for the Eagles between stints with the Coral-Reefer Band) replied, "yeah, Parrot Heads!" …and the rest is history.

