Southwest launches nonstop flights between Cincinnati and Denver

Getting to the Mile High City from the Queen City just got easier.

Southwest Airlines will start nonstop service from the Cincinnati-Northern International Airport to Denver starting Aug. 7.

The connection will make it easier for Greater Cincinnatians to get to the west coast with minimal interruptions. Airport representatives said one-stop service on Southwest will be available to destinations like Reno, San Francisco, Phoenix, Portland, Los Angeles, Ontario, Tucson and Salt Lake City.

“This new route continues our growth in the region and adds more time-saving itineraries to Denver and destinations in the western half of the United States,” Dave Harvey said. Harvey is Southwest Airlines’ managing director of corporate sales.

“Over the last five years, passenger demand from CVG to Denver has grown more than 240 percent, and Denver is now the fifth most popular destination from CVG,” CVG CEO Candace McGraw said. “Southwest is the second largest carrier in Denver, and we’re confident the CVG-Denver route will be a great addition to the Southwest network.”