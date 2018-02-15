NKU ranks as a top safest college campus in U.S.

Northern Kentucky University students can boast an accomplishment that no other college in the Greater Cincinnati Area can.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security ranked NKU the third safest college campus in the U.S.

The group compiled the list using the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting and the Campus Safety Security Survey created by the U.S. Department of Education.

The number of law enforcement officers employed by the institution per 1,000 students, and the number of violent crime and property crime is also a factor in determining the rankings of each school.

NKU ranks third out of 243 universities and colleges. The group said nearly all institutions with an enrollment of more than 10,000 students were considered.

NKU has an enrollment of 14,699 students and the most recent FBI crime figures do not include any incidents of violent crime.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the safest campuses in nation by the National Council for Home Safety and Security. Providing a safe environment for our students, staff and faculty is a top priority for NKU,” said Dan Nadler, NKU vice president of student affairs. “We have outstanding officers in our University Police Department and strong partnerships with Highland Heights and Campbell County. Everyone works together to extend this environment beyond our campus.”

Kent State also made the top 100 ranking at number 25 along with Bowling Green University which was ranked 32.

