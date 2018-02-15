Hundreds of thousands raised for Florida shooting victims

(RNN) - A national GoFundMe campaign for victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has raised over half-a-million dollars in one day.
The campaign, created by the Broward Education Foundation, raised over $560,000 of a $700,000 goal by 9:15 p.m. Thursday. Donations flooded in from around the country, most between $10-$100.
The campaign's goal started out as $350,000, but was gradually increased to $700,000 by evening.
The education foundation said in the posting that 100 percent of funds, after payment processing charges, would go directly to victims and their families.
“Donations raised here will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific shooting,” it read.
On Wednesday Florida’s attorney general, Pam Bondi, said the state would cover funeral expenses for victims and pay for counseling.
The Broward County Sheriff's Office released details on the victims Thursday afternoon.
The victims included students and staff:
- Alyssa Alhadeff, 14, of Parkland, Florida
- Martin Duque Anguiano, 14, of Parkland, Florida
- Scott Beigel, 35, of Coral Springs, Florida
- Nicholas Dworet, 17, of Coral Springs, Florida
- Aaron Feis, 37, of Coral Springs, Florida (football coach of the school)
- Jaime Guttenberg, 14, of Parkland, Florida
- Christopher Hixon, 49, of Hollywood, Florida (athletic director of the school)
- Luke Hoyer, 15, of Parkland, Florida
- Cara Loughran, 14, of Coral Springs, Florida
- Gina Montalto, 14, of Parkland, Florida
- Joaquin Oliver, 17, of Coral Springs, Florida
- Alaina Petty, 14, of Parkland, Florida
- Meadow Pollack, 18, of Parkland, Florida
- Helena Ramsay, 17, of Coral Springs, Florida
- Alexander Schachter, 14, of Coral Springs, Florida
- Carmen Schentrup, 16, Parkland, Florida
- Peter Wang, 15, of Parkland, Florida
Feis was called “one of the greatest people I knew, a phenomenal man,” by Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel in a briefing on Thursday. He reportedly died shielding students.
Beigel, a geography teacher, was credited with saving the lives of students as well. “I am alive because of him,” Kelsey Friend, a student, told Good Morning America on Thursday.
A colleague at a nearby school called Hixon "probably the nicest guy I have ever met.”
“He would give you the shirt off his back. He doe so much,” said Dan Jacob, the athletic director at Coral Springs High School.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.