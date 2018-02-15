3-year-old reunited with stolen wheelchair

3-year-old Jordan has spina bifida and is paralyzed from the waist down (Provided photo)

A little boy with disabilities and his family were reunited with two very important pieces of property Thursday.

John Eckhart's vehicle was stolen from his family's home in Newport Sunday.

Inside the stolen vehicle was his 3-year-old son Jordan's wheelchair. Jordan has spina bifida and is paralyzed from the waist down.

3-year-old's wheelchair stolen in NKY

Eckhart says the wheelchair is Jordan's only source of mobility and he can't even attend school without it.

Police say the vehicle was spotted around 10 p.m. Wednesday night during a police chase in Cincinnati.

An officer spotted the wheelchair in the back of the vehicle and used 'stop sticks' to end the pursuit.

Police say the driver fled but they were able to arrest the passenger.

Eckhart picked up the vehicle at the Cincinnati Police impound lot Thursday where it was towed back to his home.

