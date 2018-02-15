Ohio says error inadvertently excluded marijuana grower

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state says human error led to a company's inadvertent exclusion from the proposed list of the dozen big growers in Ohio's new medical marijuana program.

The Department of Commerce said Thursday it uncovered the mistake this week and has notified PharmaCann Ohio Inc. that it was improperly bumped from the list of successful applicants. A message was left with the company.

The state has since awarded a total of 24 provisional licenses, the maximum allowed. Commerce spokeswoman Stephanie Gostomski said the agency is researching how to proceed with 25 licensees including PharmaCann.

PharmaCann previously sued the state alleging it was unconstitutionally removed from the rankings by a racial quota.

Ohio approved a medical marijuana law in 2016.

