2 guilty of conspiracy in Pilot Flying J case

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Three of four former employees of truck stop chain Pilot Flying J who have been on trial since November have been convicted in connection with a rebate scam.
News outlets report former company President Mark Hazelwood and former account representative Heather Jones were found guilty of conspiracy on Thursday.
Former company Vice President Scott "Scooter" Wombold and former account representative Karen Mann were found not guilty of conspiracy.
Hazelwood and Wombold were convicted of wire fraud.
The trial has been going on in U.S. District Court in Chattanooga.
Pilot Flying J is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. The Haslams haven't been charged with any wrongdoing. The governor has not been involved in the company in recent years.
