Feds announce new charges against alleged Ohio MS-13 members

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The government has announced new charges including murder against alleged members and associates of the MS-13 gang in Ohio.
Prosecutors say a federal grand jury on Thursday charged 23 individuals in a racketeering conspiracy that includes five killings as well as attempted murder, extortion, money laundering, drug trafficking, assault and other charges.
Thursday's indictment brings to 29 the number of alleged MS-13 gang members charged in central Ohio in recent months.
The charges include a killing in 2006 in Perry County and in Columbus in 2008, 2015 and 2016.
The government says El Salvador-based MS-13 consists chiefly of immigrants or descendants of immigrants from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.
Authorities say the gang has more than 10,000 members and associates operating in at least 40 states, including Ohio.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Developmental Disability Services involvement in the case is unclear but the office does help local law enforcement through its own investigative unit.Full Story >
Developmental Disability Services involvement in the case is unclear but the office does help local law enforcement through its own investigative unit.Full Story >
Cincinnati police have made an arrest in a 2011 shooting.Full Story >
Cincinnati police have made an arrest in a 2011 shooting.Full Story >
A former New York City high school teacher has been accused of paying students to dismantle fireworks for gunpowder so he could eventually make a bomb.Full Story >
A former New York City high school teacher has been accused of paying students to dismantle fireworks for gunpowder so he could eventually make a bomb.Full Story >
A Cincinnati man has been arrested and accused of raping a child, according to authorities in Kentucky.Full Story >
A Cincinnati man has been arrested and accused of raping a child, according to authorities in Kentucky.Full Story >
Bengals backup QB AJ McCarron will now become an unrestricted free agent, according to multiple reports.Full Story >
Bengals backup QB AJ McCarron will now become an unrestricted free agent, according to multiple reports.Full Story >