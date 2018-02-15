Ohio man could face death penalty in rape, murder case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man charged with raping, torturing and killing a 24-year-old woman could face the death penalty if convicted.

A prosecutor announced a capital indictment Thursday against 53-year-old Anthony Pardon. He faces charges including aggravated murder, rape and kidnapping in the death of Rachael Anderson.

Anderson was found dead inside a closet at her Columbus home on Jan. 29, the day after her 24th birthday. Police have declined to release details of the attack but described it as torture.

Investigators say Pardon's DNA was found at the crime scene.

Pardon previously served 24 years in prison for a 1982 rape and attempted murder conviction. He is a registered sex offender.

Court records don't list an attorney for Pardon.

