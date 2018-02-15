Kent State students develop new software to fight the opioid crisis

Overall Professor Curtis is astounded he and his students are able to make a difference in this growing epidemic. (Source WOIO)

Kent State University is working to help bring the number of overdoses down in Ohio.

It's all thanks to a new program developed by a geography professor and his students.

"If you want to try and stop or at least reduce the overdose situation, find ways to intervene," Professor Andrew Curtis said.

That's exactly what Professor Curtis and his students have been working on for quite some time now.

"This is a way for us to collect data in environments that may be really challenging," Curtis said.

It's new software developed by the Professor and his students called Spatial video and Spatial Video Geonarrating.

The program uses multiple cameras to track location and certain behaviors.

"It's also a way for us to collect information about those environments and use the expertise of people who are involved in that area," said Professor Curtis.

This way experts can learn more about the epidemic so they can fight it. For example, if an area is known for overdoses - Health experts can possibly place Narcan there as a precautionary measure.

"What the program does is maps it out actually. It's a relationship between the spatial ratio and the coordinates. Then you can show that on the map," J Ajayakumar, a student who helped code the program.

Overall Professor Curtis is astounded he and his students are able to make a difference in this growing epidemic.

"It would not be possible without the students here at Kent State. They have had as much impact as the faculty," Professor Curtis said.

Professor Curtis and other students have already used this new technology in assisting Portage County with opioid abuse.

