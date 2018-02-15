Kentucky House OKs bill limiting fees to outside attorneys

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Republican-led Kentucky House has voted to limit how much money outside attorneys can earn when hired by the state.

House members passed the bill Thursday over objections from Democrats that fee caps would diminish the attorney general's ability to pursue big settlements against corporations.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

Rep. Jason Nemes, the bill's main sponsor, says fee limits would help ensure as much money as possible from any settlement goes to people hurt by a defendant's actions.

Critics say the caps would hamstring the AG's ability to hire the best outside lawyers to take on corporations. Attorney General Andy Beshear says it would hurt his efforts to go after drug companies as part of the state's fight against opioid abuse.

The legislation is House Bill 198.

