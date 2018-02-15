The Latest: Lawyer for marijuana grower says details limited

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Latest on the state announcing a mistake led to a marijuana growing applicant being bumped from medical marijuana process (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

A lawyer for an Ohio medical marijuana company says he doesn't have any details about the state's admission that the company was mistakenly bumped from the list of prospective growers.

The state Department of Commerce says human error led to PharmaCann Ohio Inc's inadvertent exclusion from the proposed list of the dozen big growers in Ohio's new medical marijuana program.

The Department of Commerce said Thursday it uncovered the mistake this week. Jim Phillips, an attorney for the company, said company officials know only what the state has announced.

The state has since awarded a total of 24 provisional licenses, the maximum allowed. Commerce spokeswoman Stephanie Gostomski said the agency is researching how to proceed with 25 licensees including PharmaCann.

Ohio approved a medical marijuana law in 2016.

4 p.m.

The state says human error led to a company's inadvertent exclusion from the proposed list of the dozen big growers in Ohio's new medical marijuana program.

The Department of Commerce said Thursday it uncovered the mistake this week and has notified PharmaCann Ohio Inc. that it was improperly bumped from the list of successful applicants. A message was left with the company.

The state has since awarded a total of 24 provisional licenses, the maximum allowed. Commerce spokeswoman Stephanie Gostomski said the agency is researching how to proceed with 25 licensees including PharmaCann.

PharmaCann previously sued the state alleging it was unconstitutionally removed from the rankings by a racial quota.

Ohio approved a medical marijuana law in 2016.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.