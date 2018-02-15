Cincinnati police make arrest in 2011 Reading Road shooting

The proposal would grant a 10- to 12-year route to citizenship for 1.8 million Dreamers and provide $25 billion over a decade for a wall and other border security measures.Full Story >
The proposal would grant a 10- to 12-year route to citizenship for 1.8 million Dreamers and provide $25 billion over a decade for a wall and other border security measures.Full Story >
Democratic lawmakers are responding to the deadly Florida school shooting with calls for expanded background checks.Full Story >
Democratic lawmakers are responding to the deadly Florida school shooting with calls for expanded background checks.Full Story >