Cincinnati police make arrest in 2011 Reading Road shooting

Cincinnati police have made an arrest in a 2011 shooting.

In May 2011, officers responded to the intersection of Reading Road and Blair Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. The victim was located, transported from the scene, and pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The victim was eventually identified as Michael Johnson.

On Thursday, police arrested Treymane Watson, Jr., 29, and charged him with aggravated murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.