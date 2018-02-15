Metro bus driver with 39 crashes on record behind wheel during fatal 2016 collision

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.Full Story >
Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.Full Story >
High school shooting that claimed 17 lives plunges Florida city into mourning.Full Story >
High school shooting that claimed 17 lives plunges Florida city into mourning.Full Story >
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.Full Story >
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.Full Story >
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.Full Story >
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.Full Story >
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.Full Story >
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.Full Story >