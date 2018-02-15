Metro bus driver with 39 crashes on record behind wheel during fatal 2016 collision

A city leader wants to know how a Cincinnati Metro Bus driver was allowed to continue his daily route after reportedly being involved in 39 accidents.

Crash number 40 killed Stephen Frank and injured his daughter Emily Frank back in 2016.

Cincinnati City Councilmember Amy Murray filed a motion Thursday hoping to learn more about Metro drivers and how many have been involved in accidents.

Life hasn't been the same for Emily Frank since the night of Jan. 27, 2016. She was crossing the street with her father on Erie Avenue and Edwards Road when they were both hit by a Metro Bus driven by Tyrone Patrick. During Patrick's Sentencing hearing she expressed what the moment was like.

"The last sound I heard from my dad was not, 'I love you' or 'I’m proud of you.' It was a high-pitched scream -- as he realized his fate -- that I now hear every single day," she said.

New details about Patrick's driving record are surfacing after a lawsuit has been filed by Emily Frank against the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority. The lawsuit says that before hitting and killing Stephen Frank, Patrick had been involved in 39 previous accidents. It says that he also had other instances of distracted and unsafe driving in the course and scope of his employment as a Metro driver, for which he was reprimanded.

The new information is not sitting well Murray.

"It seems to me that if somebody has 39 accidents or five or 10, they shouldn't be on the road -- and, so, someone certainly dropped the ball," she said.

The motion filed asks the City Manager, Harry Black, to issue a report on how many Metro drivers have been involved in accidents and what action is taken if there is a crash.

"Is this just an oddity that wasn't caught? Or are there a lot of drivers that have had 10-plus accidents," said Murray.

Patrick was a driver with Metro for 10 years. The lawsuit says distracted driving is what caused the fatal crash. He was reportedly eating chili while driving and when he was looking down to throw away his chili cup that's when he hit the Franks in the crosswalk.

SORTA says they are not able to make any comments about their training or the current lawsuit because it is pending litigation.

Murray says officials need to look at the system to make sure this does not happen again. She hopes to get the full report in the next two to three weeks.

