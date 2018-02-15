DACA recipients plan march from New York to D.C.

DACA recipients and supporters are planning a 15-day march from New York to the nation’s capital. (Source: WXTV-DT/CNN)

NEW YORK (WXTV-DT/CNN) – DACA recipients and supporters are embarking on a 15-day march from New York to Washington, D.C., in their fight for permanent protection from the government.

It’s called the “Walk to Stay Home.”

The future of hundreds of thousands of DACA recipients living in the U.S. remains unclear after lawmakers failed to reach an immigration deal Thursday.

The March 5 deadline to end the program still stands, although two federal judges have temporarily blocked the move.

The walk began Thursday. It’s expected to continue for 15 days, ending with a protest in D.C.

