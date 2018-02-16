Funk music museum celebrates grand opening in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A museum in Ohio dedicated to the funk music genre is hosting its grand opening on Friday.

Plans for a funk museum in Dayton have been public since 2013, but the head of the new Funk Music Hall of Fame and Exhibition Center says it has been a dream for decades. CEO David Webb tells the Dayton Daily News he hopes that the museum becomes not just a tourist attraction for the city, but a place to educate people about its past stars.

Dayton was sometimes referred to as the Land of Funk in the 1970s and 1980s, thanks to groups including the Ohio Players, Steve Arrington's Hall of Fame, Zapp, Faze-O, Heatwave, Sun, Slave and Lakeside.

The museum has been open by appointment only since late December.

