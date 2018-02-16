Funeral procession, services for Ohio officers fatally shot

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A funeral procession and service are planned for two Ohio police officers fatally shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call in the Columbus suburb of Westerville.
A viewing is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Friday for officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Westerville, followed by a funeral starting at 1 p.m.
A procession through the city will follow the funeral. The city will livestream Friday's services. Schools are closed for the day.
The two veteran officers were shot after entering a residence early Saturday afternoon. The officers returned fire, wounding 30-year-old Quentin Smith.
Smith has been charged with aggravated murder. He remains hospitalized.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
