Backers to rally for Ohio nuclear plant in danger of closing

PERRY, Ohio (AP) - Supporters of an Ohio nuclear plant that's in danger of being shut down are planning to rally this weekend.

School and county leaders who stand to lose out on millions of dollars in tax money are organizing Saturday's rally at the high school near the Perry nuclear plant east of Cleveland.

Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. says a financial rescue from the state is needed to keep the Perry plant and the Davis-Besse nuclear plant near Toledo operating.

The company says the plants can't compete with cheaper natural gas plants and that it could be forced to sell or close the nuclear plants.

The News-Herald in Willoughby reports that the Perry Schools is the biggest financial beneficiary of the plant near Cleveland.

Information from: The News-Herald, http://www.news-herald.com/jrc-html/index/index_p33.html

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.