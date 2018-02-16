Gibbons lands support for US Senate bid from Rand Paul

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons has landed the endorsement of Republican Rand Paul in his bid for U.S. Senate.
The second-term senator from Kentucky on Thursday called Gibbons a fiscal and constitutional conservative who can be trusted to "stand up and fight for smaller government and less government overreach into our lives."
The nod from Paul, a former presidential contender, comes as Gibbons faces U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (reh-NAY'-see) and family business owner Melissa Ackison for the Republican nomination.
Renacci has been endorsed by the Ohio Republican Party, Sen. Rob Portman and made a recent appearance with President Donald Trump.
Gibbons, a political newcomer, has won some key grassroots support, including from the Franklin County GOP in the state's second-largest county.
Incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown is unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
