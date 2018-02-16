Trump meets Florida shooting victims, first responders

Trump's latest budget would slash Medicaid, the major source of public funds for mental health treatment, and an Education Department grant program that supports safer schools.Full Story >
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is promising to tackle school safety and 'the difficult issue of mental health' in response to deadly shooting in Florida.Full Story >
The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.Full Story >
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.Full Story >
Trump's latest budget would slash Medicaid, the major source of public funds for mental health treatment, and an Education Department grant program that supports safer schools.Full Story >
At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa AlhadeffFull Story >
President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 peopleFull Story >
The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limboFull Story >
Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal WakandaFull Story >
Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respectedFull Story >
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.Full Story >
