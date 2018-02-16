University, federal prison partner to offer class

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Eastern Kentucky University and the Federal Bureau of Prisons have announced a partnership that will give criminal justice students and inmates a chance to learn together.

A statement from the school says a college class will be offered at the Federal Correctional Institution at Manchester as part of the Inside-Out Prison Exchange Program. The statement says university students will have practical learning opportunities in a career environment while inmates will have the chance to learn in a college environment while still in custody.

The Inside-Out Prison Exchange Program is a national educational initiative to bring together campus-based students with incarcerated students for a semester-long course held in a prison or jail.

EKU College of Justice and Safety Dean Victor Kappeler said the partnership highlights the empowering value of education for everyone.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.