Police: Man found dead in alley apparent shooting victim

A homicide investigation is underway after a man found dead in a Northside alley overnight appears to have been shot, Cincinnati police confirmed.

First responders were called to the alley off Colerain Avenue and Ammon Avenue about 1 a.m. Friday when a civilian reported seeing a body, police said.

Officers said they found the victim, who appears to be a young man, with gunshot wounds.

Homicide detective were called to the scene.

Further details were not immediately released.

