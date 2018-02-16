LeBron James goes on profane rant against President Trump: 'It's laughable and it's scary'

LeBron James has long been an outspoken critic of President Trump (Source: AP Images)

It's no secret how LeBron James feels about President Donald Trump. Perhaps one of the most influential public figures in sports, LeBron has spoken out against the president numerous times in the past.

His most recent dialogue regarding the president came during an interview in January with fellow basketball player Kevin Durant and ESPN personality Cari Champion.

The interview was set in a car as the two players are chauffeured around locales in Akron that are significant to LeBron's upbringing.

(Warning: This video contains explicit language)

During the conversation, LeBron said President Trump "does not give a f***" about the American people.

"The number one job in America... is someone who doesn't understand the people, and really don't give a f*** about the people,” James said in the video,

The Cleveland Cavaliers star added, "It's not even a surprise when he says something. It's like, laughable. It's laughable and it's scary."

James went on to discuss what it's like being a successful, wealthy African-American and cited the time when a racial slur was spray painted on his California property.

"I'm a black man with a bunch of money. And having a crib in Brentwood and having the word n***** spray painted over my gate—that lets you know that I ain't too far removed and I still got a lot more work to do," says James.

James has been a long outspoken critic of the current President.

He appeared on stage at an event for then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and called President Trump a "bum" in a tweet after he rescinded Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship.

