Ohio State Fair accident victims reach settlement

Those injured in a deadly accident last summer at the Ohio State Fair have reached a settlement with the state.Full Story >
Those injured in a deadly accident last summer at the Ohio State Fair have reached a settlement with the state.Full Story >
Heavy rain is fallingFull Story >
Heavy rain is fallingFull Story >
A homicide investigation is underway Friday morning after a man was found dead in a Northside alley appears to have been shot, Cincinnati police said.Full Story >
A homicide investigation is underway Friday morning after a man was found dead in a Northside alley appears to have been shot, Cincinnati police said.Full Story >
A city leader wants to know how a Cincinnati Metro Bus driver was allowed to continue his daily route after reportedly being involved in 39 accidents.Full Story >
A city leader wants to know how a Cincinnati Metro Bus driver was allowed to continue his daily route after reportedly being involved in 39 accidents.Full Story >
Members of a historic church in Lebanon plan to rise from the ashes by restoring the building, which was damaged in a fire late last year.Full Story >
Members of a historic church in Lebanon plan to rise from the ashes by restoring the building, which was damaged in a fire late last year.Full Story >