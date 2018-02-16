Ohio State Fair accident victims reach settlement

Those injured in a deadly accident last summer at the Ohio State Fair have reached a settlement with the state.

The settlement was announced during an Ohio Expositions Commission meeting Thursday.

According to the motion, the settlement's terms include no money coming out of the state treasury and the plaintiffs fully releasing the state and the expositions commission.

The Fire Ball ride broke apart at the State Fair in July 2017, killing 18-year-old high school student Tyler Jarrell and injuring seven people, including Jarrell's girlfriend, University of Cincinnati student Keziah Lewis, 19. She was critically hurt along with four other victims.

Jarrell's body was found about 50 feet from the ride, Columbus fire officials said at the time. Some riders flew as much as 20 to 30 feet in the air before crash landing.

Dutch manufacturer KMG says the cause was excessive corrosion of a support beam.

Ohio Gov.John Kasich described it as "the worst tragedy in the history of the fair." All rides were briefly halted at his request until each was thoroughly inspected.

Ohio State Fair spokeswoman Alicia Shoults says the lawsuit must be filed and the settlement approved by the state Court of Claims for the deal to move forward.

