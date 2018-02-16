Caravan of local police head to fallen officers' funeral

Some Cincinnati police officers are attending the Westerville officer's funerals Friday. They are wearing black bands of mourning across their Cincinnati police badges. (Photo: Cincinnati Police Officer Kyle Strunk Twitter account lionsfan_in_cincy)

Westerville Officer Eric Joering and Officer Anthony Morelli (Provided by the city of Westerville)

West Chester Township police join a caravan heading to Westerville for the joint funeral of two fallen officers. (Photo: Courtesy West Chester Township Twitter account)

Gov. John Kasich, hundreds of law enforcement officers and other mourners are expected to honor two Ohio officers killed in the line of duty by attending their joint funeral service in suburban Columbus Friday.

Several local police officers left before dawn to make the drive north to Westerville, where a public viewing will be held 10 a.m. to noon for two of the city's police officers, Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli.

The joint visitation and funeral is taking place inside St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N. State St., Westerville, according to the city's website.

The funeral is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

A procession through the city will follow. A map of the route is posted on the city's website.

West Chester Police joined a large contingent of law enforcement agencies from southwest Ohio traveling north to Columbus this morning to pay their respects for fallen @WestervillePD officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli. #WestervilleStrong @tellwesterville pic.twitter.com/L4QHy4vb4m — West Chester Township (@westchestertwp) February 16, 2018

The two veteran officers were shot after entering a residence about noon Saturday while responding to a 911 hang-up call.

The officers returned fire, wounding 30-year-old Quentin Smith, police officials have said.

Smith has been charged with aggravated murder and remains hospitalized.

Gov. John Kasich and representatives from several law enforcement agencies statewide and nationwide are expected to attend the funeral.

Kasich issued a proclamation honoring the officers and ordering all U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff until they are laid to rest.

Some Cincinnati police officers are among those traveling to Westerville Friday morning for the service.

Cincinnati District 3 Police Officer Kyle Strunk tweeted a picture showing a black band of mourning across his badge.

No greater honor than to represent @CincyPD today as we head to Westerville Ohio to honor two fallen heroes. Officer Anthony Morelli and Officer Eric Joering, your sacrifice will never be forgotten. Your family will not be alone today. pic.twitter.com/vJIEmMJwY5 — lionsfan_in_cincy (@lionsFan886) February 16, 2018

In lieu of flowers, the families of Officer Morelli and Officer Joering request that donations be made to Ohio Concerns of Police Survivors, a non-profit organization that operates as a peer support network for survivors whose loved ones have died in the line of duty.

For more information, contact Laura Richards, Trustee, at lerichards.ocops@gmail.com.

A GoFundMe page also is set up for the officer's families by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge # 9. As of Friday morning, $496,380 has been raised by 6,347 people in five days toward the $500,000 goal.

Cincinnati restaurateur Jeff Ruby is donating 100 percent of all purchases March 4 at each of his two Jeff Ruby's Steakhouses in Ohio, one in Columbus and one in Cincinnati, and ones in Louisville, Kentucky and Nashville, Tennessee.

Another public vigil for the officers will be held this weekend, on Sunday at 6 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 307 Huber Village Blvd.

