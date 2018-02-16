Senior ICE official admits to stealing immigrants' IDs

According to court documents, Raphael Sanchez was charged with stealing the personal information of seven people who were involved in immigration proceedings. (Source: ICE/CNN)

SEATTLE (CNN) - A senior Immigration and Customs Enforcement official has pleaded guilty of stealing immigrants' identities.

Raphael Sanchez was Seattle's chief ICE attorney.

According to court documents, Sanchez was charged with stealing the personal information of seven people who were involved in immigration proceedings.

He allegedly devised a plan to defraud several financial institutions by using those identities.

On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud violation and one count of aggravated identity theft.

It was part of a plea agreement where, in return, prosecutors agreed not to charge Sanchez with any additional offenses.

Both sides also recommended to the court that Sanchez be sentenced to two years in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 2.

