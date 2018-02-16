Study: Older, less educated at risk in Medicaid changes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - As Kentucky prepares to impose the nation's first work requirements for Medicaid, a new study suggests the people most likely to lose their coverage are older and in poor health while those most likely to keep their insurance are younger and in better condition.

That's because of the way the work requirement rules are written, according to Anuj (Ah-nooj) Gangopadhyaya (Gang-oh-pa-dye), lead researcher for the study by the Urban Institute. Exemptions include full-time students and primary caregivers of children, which tend to be younger people.

But the study has several limitations. The rules exempt full-time students, but the data could not distinguish between full-time and part-time students. The data also could not count pregnant women or the medically frail, who are also exempt.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.